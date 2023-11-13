Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo, says his side needs to be more aggressive and purposeful in front of goal.

His comments come after the Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat against FC Samartex 1996 on Saturday in the matchday 10 games at Nsenkyire Park in Samreboi.

This means Kotoko has suffered three consecutive defeats in the ongoing 2023/24 season which leave them in the 16th position on the league log with 10 points.

Speaking after the game, Ocloo said the team must be aggressive and purposeful in front of goal.

“During recess, we re-strategized and came in strongly but it is unfortunate we couldn’t score,” he said.

“Yes of course anytime the wins, the goals are not coming, they are worrying times. We need to be more aggressive and purposeful in front of goal,” Ocloo added.

Emmanuel Keyeke scored the only goal for Samartex as they sealed the three points.

Asante Kotoko will host defending champions, Medeama SC in the matchday 11 games at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.

