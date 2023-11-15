The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session on Tuesday, November 14, at the Baba Yara Stadium ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

As announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the team trained behind closed doors with the second training scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 15 at 16:00GMT.

24 players were involved in Tuesday’s training with goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi the only player who was yet to arrive in camp.

Medeama SC trio of Nurudeen Abdulai, Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah joined the rest of the squad for the first training session.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar on Friday with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT before travelling to face Comoros on November 21 at the Stade de Moroni.

Below are some photos

