Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo says the playing body is focused and determined to open their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with double victories against Madagascar and Comoros.

In the first two Group I games, the Black Stars will come up against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium and will face Comoros four days later on Tuesday, November 21 at the Stade de Moroni.

Ahead of the match this weekend, Antoine Semenyo who returns to the Black Stars after missing out on the October call-ups noted that, the team will train hard to ensure they come out victorious in the matches.

“It’s good to be back but it’s two important games for us we need to make sure we win so come together and train and hopefully get two wins,” Antoine Semenyo told Sahara Football.

Ghana is hoping to pick one of the nine slots available for the African continent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi and will hold their second training later today at the Baba Yara Stadium behind closed doors.

READ ALSO