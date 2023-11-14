Medeama SC defender, Nurudeen Abdulai and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been handed late call-ups for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

Nurudeen will replace Rayo Vallecano defender, Abdul Mumin whereas Leicester City’s Fatawu Issahaku will take the place of Southampton attacker, Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The pair have already joined the rest of the Black Stars squad in Accra.

According to the GFA, the duo named in Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad will not be able to play in the two games.

However, the Ghana FA did not explain the reason for their failure to show up for the games.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday, November 13, 2023, ahead of the two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Ghana will take on Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17 before travelling to face Comoros at the Stade de Moroni in their second Group I games on November 21.

At the moment, 17 players are in camp and will hold their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium later today.

