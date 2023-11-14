The Black Stars will fly to Kumasi today for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed.

The Black Stars will hold its first training at the Baba Yara Sports stadium Tuesday afternoon.



🛑 Tuesday and Wednesday’s training sessions will be behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/STlLHdDqqK — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 14, 2023

As per the initial itinerary released by the GFA, the team was scheduled to depart Accra for Kumasi on Wednesday, November 15 but the plan has changed without reasons being provided.

The team’s scheduled training session at the Accra Sports Stadium will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at the same time with two-thirds of the playing body already in camp.

15 players on Monday opened camp in Accra with the likes of Andre Ayew, Alidu Seidu, Iñaki Williams, Joseph Wollacott, and Joseph Paintsil, among other players reported to camp.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Nurudeen Abdulai who were handed late call-ups to replace Kamaldeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin.

The first two training sessions at Baba Yara which will happen today and tomorrow will be behind closed doors according to the GFA.

Ghana will play Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium and then leave for Comoros on Saturday for the second Group I game on Tuesday, November 21.