Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has justified his decision to include Andre Ayew in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Having been dropped from Ghana’s team for the October friendly games against Mexico and the United States of America, Ayew makes a return for the team for the first two games against Madagascar and Comoros.

Considering he has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest in July, Ghanaians have questioned the decision to add the captain to the latest squad for the games.

However, Hughton has revealed that, the former Nottingham Forest man is integral to the national team.

“Dede Ayew is still a very good player and still somebody that can be the best player in training,” the gaffer told BBC in an interview.

“He is somebody that has an added importance because he is captain – he is a very good influence to the younger players that are in the squad. And so it’s not just about his playing ability, it’s for what he means to the squad” he added.

Ghana’s first qualifier takes place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17 against Madagascar before travelling to face Comoros at the Stade de Moroni on November 21.