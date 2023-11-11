She was fondly called Madam Issabella in a recent interview by Black Sherif but her full name is Isabella Mpaa.

Miss Mpaa is the primary 2 teacher of the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year at Pinamang Educational Complex in Konongo.

Her special care and attention to Black Sherif in his primary school days has earned her recognition today.

In a viral interview after he had won the Best International Flow award at the just-ended BET Hip Hop Awards 2023, Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker recounted some of his basic school memories, particularly the use of cane as corporal punishment. (Black Sherif projected to win BET Hiphop Award for Best International Flow)

Speaking on the issue, Blacko said even though he was a good kid at school, he still got the occasional punishment.

Madam Isabella Mpaa PHOTO CREDIT: JOY ENTERTAINMENT

However, he mentioned that his favourite teacher, Madam Isabella, on the other hand, was the nicest among the teachers making her his favourite.

In a response to the now viral video, Madam Isabella said Black Sherif was calm and respectful.

“Black Sherif was one my pupils, he was calm and respectful. On African teachers like beatings, l can say it’s not deliberate but just to train our children well, and I must confess African teachers are the best,” she said.