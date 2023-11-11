The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially declared that parliamentary primaries will be conducted for constituencies currently without representation in parliament, commonly referred to as “orphan constituencies,” on December 2, 2023.

The announcement was made through a statement released by the party, revealing that the decision was reached during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, November 10, 2023.

According to the statement, the vetting process for parliamentary aspirants in these constituencies is scheduled to take place between November 14, 2023, and November 16, 2023.

The vetting sessions will be held in various regional capitals, and the Regional Executive Committees have been instructed to communicate the specific dates, times, and venues to the respective constituencies and aspiring candidates.

The General Secretary of the Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, issued the statement, which also specified that the orphan constituency primaries would not be held in five constituencies: Ketu North, Akatsi North, Yilo Krobo, Jomoro, Fomena, and Bawku Central.

In addition to the parliamentary primaries, an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference is slated to take place in all orphan constituencies, excluding the aforementioned five constituencies.

The NPP’s decision to conduct these primaries underscores its commitment to ensuring representation in parliament for all constituencies, and the upcoming vetting process will play a crucial role in selecting candidates for the party.

