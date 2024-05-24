A member of the Movement for Change, Nana Yaw Sarpong, has clarified that Hopeson Adorye’s self-confession regarding his involvement in alleged detonation of dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections was merely a recall of past behaviours when he was “unchristian.”

He emphasised that Mr Adorye was sharing a story about his previous actions, not current intentions, and noted that he is now a born-again Christian.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Thursday, May 23, Sarpong said, “Hopeson was telling a story when he was uncircumcised. He was telling a story when he was unchristian, now he’s a born-again Christian.”

He said that Mr Adorye, as a changed person, has moved forward and repented, merely recounting his past experiences in the interview that has now landed him in the hands of the police.

Mr Sarpong said that the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, promotes peace and lawfulness among his followers, adding that Mr Kyerematen would not condone unlawful activities.

“We are law-abiding citizens, Alan Kyerematen is a fine gentleman. He will not allow his followers to do things that are unlawful, he will not allow that,” he said.

His remarks come after the Ghana Police Service arrested Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and now the director of special duties for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change on Wednesday, May 22, following his self-confession of detonating dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.

Mr Adorye had claimed in a May 10 interview on Accra FM that the explosions were meant to intimidate voters in the National Democratic Congress stronghold to facilitate a win for the NPP.

On Thursday, May 23, Mr Adorye was granted a GH¢20,000 bail by the Dansoman District Court, with two sureties, one of which must be justified.

Mr Sarpong criticised the arrest as “politically motivated”, noting that many others have made far more incriminating statements without facing prosecution.

He cited instances where other individuals have made serious allegations or confessions without any legal repercussions, questioning why Adorye’s case was being treated differently.

“In recent times, one of the senior men in the NPP was on one of the network stations saying when he was an organiser, he combed through the length and breadth of this nation and therefore knows every single ghetto of this country as well as all criminals in this country, as well as where all armed robbers meet.

“Now this person is around, he’s not gone anywhere, the police have not invited him. Somebody made a claim on one of the stations – he said that the late Evans John Atta Mills was murdered. He said that if the police do not know, he does because somebody benefitted from the death of His Excellency the former president.

“The person is still walking free. People have made much more daring and incriminating statements that are there. What actually did Hopeson say,” he questioned.