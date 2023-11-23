The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has appealed for a 3rd term for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) put all E-block projects initiated under the Mahama administration to use.

According to the Minister, the Nana Addo administration is on course to revolutionize the country’s education.

Taking his turn to debate the 2024 budget in Parliament, Dr. Adutwum disclosed many of the community day schools built by Mahama have now been equipped with boarding facilities thereby paving the way for them to be populated with students.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on his part accused the NDC MPs of unnecessarily making Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia a ticket for attacks arguing he is the future of Ghana while Mahama belongs to the past.

This assertion however did not go down well with his counterpart from the Minority, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah who argued the country is doomed if indeed its future lies with the Vice President.

He further went on to point out the challenges in the 2024 budget relative to the energy sector.

Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Comfort Doyoe Ghansah Cudjoe addressing the media after proceedings argued the country needs independence now and that can only be offered by former President Mahama.

The Ada MP served warning the country is not ready for any nonsense from any politician including the Vice President.

