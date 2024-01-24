The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says no educational project has been abandoned, but are undergoing improvements to make them operational.

According to him, facilities like the E-Blocks and Day Secondary Schools started by the Mahama administration, lack installations and educational accessories to make them sustainable and operational.

As a solution, the Minister has announced plans to provide dormitories for e-blocks and day schools constructed in challenging locations.

There have been several calls for the government to commit to the completion of projects in several sectors of the economy.

In the education sector, some E-blocks under the community day schools project by the NDC government have been left unattended.

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, however says some of these projects are in locations inaccessible to targeted beneficiaries.

He has thus assured that housing facilities would be added to convert them into boarding schools.

“There may be some e-blocks that we have not opened. But if you put an e-block, in the middle of the city, in Accra or Kumasi, it is a great investment. But if it is in the middle of nowhere in the jungle, six miles from the nearest village, we need to add dormitory blocks to make it operational for students to stay there.

“They have not been abandoned but we’re improving them so that the good people of Ghana can benefit from the investment,” he said.

The Minister was on a working visit to some schools in the Ejisu and the Bosomtwe municipalities.

He made stops at the Ejisu-Adadientem Church of Pentecost, Ejisuman Senior High School and Bosomtwe Girls STEM Senior High School.

Dr Adutwum reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the education sector.

“With an enrollment of about 830,000 in 2017, now we are at 1.4 million plus. That is a great feat. But it took the vision and determination of the Ghanaian people supporting the president to make this vision a reality, and I advise the students to have a growth mindset that everything is possible,” he said.

Headmistress of Ejisuman Senior High School, Cassandra Osei Wusu, highlighted the school’s challenges and was grateful for the Minister’s swift intervention.

“There is a lack of furniture, the dining hall tables and benches, bunk beds in the dormitory are inadequate, so students are struggling and it is affecting teaching and learning. We are so happy to have the minister in the school. We hope all that he promised will be fulfilled,” she said.