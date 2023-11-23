San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich chastised home fans who jeered former player Kawhi Leonard during the 109-102 defeat to LA Clippers.

Leonard left the Spurs in 2018 and was booed by their fans as he lined up to take free throws in the second quarter.

Popovich grabbed a courtside microphone to make a spikey announcement.

“Excuse me for a second, please stop all the booing. Let these guys play, and show a little class, it’s not who we are. Knock off the booing,” he said

Leonard played a starring role in the Spurs’ NBA Finals victory in 2014, being named Most Valuable Player in the 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat.

However, he asked to be traded four years later during his rehabilitation from injury.

Popovich only briefly touched on the subject when he spoke to reporters after the match and said he did not want Leonard to be fired up by the crowd.

Leonard ended up top scorer for the Clippers in the match at the Frost Bank Center with 26 points, including scoring free throws either side of Popovich’s request over the public address system.

“You don’t poke the bear. Anybody who knows anything about sports knows you don’t poke the bear,” Popovich added.

Leonard said he was not surprised by the reaction of the Spurs fans, who he acknowledged were some of the most passionate supporters he had encountered.

“If I don’t have a Spurs jersey on they’re probably gonna boo me for the rest of my career,” he said.

“It is what it is. They’re one of the best fanbases in the league and they’re competitive, and when I step on this basketball court I can hear that.

“When I’m on the streets or going into restaurants they show love.”