Political Scientist and Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, says the comments made by Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at his unveiling were out of place.

During his official unveiling, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh declared that no president has developed the nation like President Akufo-Addo.

He stated, “Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 till today, you can bring your Kwame Nkrumah… no president who has protected Ghana and moved the country forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

According to Dr Asah-Asante, the ceremony presented a beautiful opportunity for Dr Prempeh also known as Napo to market himself, however, he blew it away with his speech.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on July 10, he said “I think all that transpired yesterday, a beautiful ceremony, but Napo’s statement was very reckless from my point of view.

“This was a programme that was supposed to outdoor him. Where from that unnecessary comments? Look at the two pieces of advice the King gave him, he threw all away and then came out to town with this ‘your Kwame Nkrumah thing’. That was very insulting.”’

The political scientist said if Napo wants to compliment Dr Bawumia and ultimately capture political power, he must learn to give credit to those who have performed well and “show respect to people who have led the country.”

This, he added, would allow citizens to reciprocate similar respect to Napo.

Napo has since justified his claim. He argued that there can be no other truth than that Akufo-Addo has been the most successful president, development-wise, since independence.

Dr Asah-Asante argued that development goes beyond infrastructure projects.

He explained that development is political, economic, and social. The political scientist said these put together constitute development, hence juxtaposing President Akufo-Addo’s development with Dr Nkrumah’s was wrong.

“Can he say that in the political field, in the social field, in the economic field and other fields when you put all together Nana Akufo-Addo performance goes beyond Kwame Nkrumah? I challenge him on that.

“He should come on the fact for each of the areas that I have talked about,” he said.

MORE: