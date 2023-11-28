A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante has described a claim that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be held liable for the economic challenges as “laughable and bogus”.

His comments is in response to claims by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that the Vice President though head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) cannot be blamed for the current economic woes.

He maintained that, Dr Bawumia only plays an advisory role.

But Asah-Asante in an interview on TV3 said such argument should not be accepted by anyone.

“I think it is laughable in the sense that we have heard that anytime there is something worthy of praise relative to policy of the government of the day, quickly they credit the Vice President but when there are difficulties they want to shield the Vice President, that he is not the man in charge. That argument is a bogus one that can never be taken seriously by anybody,” he added.

