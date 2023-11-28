Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage will feature for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with thrilling European clashes set for Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 November 2023.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

The action kicks off on Tuesday, with the pick of early matches pitting Lazio against Celtic at the Stadio Olimpico, at the same time that Royal Antwerp visit Shakhtar Donetsk.

The evening matches are headlined by Paris Saint-Germain welcoming Newcastle United to the Parc des Princes. The Magpies claimed an epic triumph over the Parisians when the teams met on Matchday 2, but things have not gone to plan for them since then.

“We’re obviously very disappointed and unhappy with the result,” said Newcastle’s Fabian Schar after a loss to Borussia Dortmund last time out.

“We were determined to get something from the game. Dortmund were very clever and a bit better than us in key moments. It hasn’t made things easier for us in the group, but we have the quality to win our final two games. Anything’s possible.”

Tuesday also features AC Milan hosting Dortmund, Barcelona battling Porto at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, and Feyenoord hosting Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid in Rotterdam.

Wednesday’s early matches see Manchester United play away to Galatasaray (a match the Premier League side must win if they are to have any hope of advancing), as well as Sevilla hosting PSV at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The pick of the late kick-offs comes from the Spanish capital, as Real Madrid welcome Napoli to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu – and look to complete a group stage ‘double’ over the Italian champions.

“We’re not happy. We wanted to win this game,” said Napoli attacker Giacomo Raspadori after a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. “We will take the positives and move on. They were organised at the back, so it wasn’t easy to attack. Now our goal is to give Real Madrid a tough time.”

Wednesday also features Arsenal at home to RC Lens, Inter Milan heading to Portugal to take on Benfica, and Bayern Munich welcoming FC Copenhagen to the iconic Allianz Arena.

In addition to individual match coverage, you can tune into SuperSport Grandstand for the ‘Goals Show’ and see all the key moments from across the 22:00 kick-offs discussed and analysed by a panel of European football experts.

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 28 November

19:45: Lazio v Celtic – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

19:45: Shakhtar Donetsk v Royal Antwerp – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Feyenoord v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

22:00: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Manchester City v RB Leipzig – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade – LIVE on SuperSport Football

22:00: Barcelona v Porto – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Goals Show – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand

Wednesday 29 November

19:45: Galatasaray v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

19:45: Sevilla v PSV – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Bayern Munich v FC Copenhagen – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

22:00: Arsenal v RC Lens – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League

22:00: Real Madrid v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Sporting Braga v Union Berlin – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Benfica v Inter Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Real Sociedad v Salzburg – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Goals Show – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand