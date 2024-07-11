Janice Combs, mother to Sean “Diddy” Combs, has reportedly been hospitalized.

According to a report from TMZ, Janice was hospitalized on Wednesday after experiencing chest pains.

For now, she’s set to remain hospitalized for one more day, possibly longer, as she undergoes tests. The report also states that Diddy has been at the South Florida area hospital with his mother.

Complex has reached out to Diddy’s reps for comment.

Sources cited in the TMZ report speculate that the chest pains were brought on, at least in part, by stress in connection with Diddy’s mounting legal problems.

Just last week, for example, NBC News reported that the Bad Boy Records founder was the subject of a federal investigation. That same week, Diddy was said to be in the process of trying to unload his Los Angeles mansion for $70 million.

Diddy’s properties in Miami and Los Angeles were both hit with federal raids earlier this year.

At the time, the 54-year-old had been in headlines amid multiple allegations of assault, including in a widely publicized lawsuit from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. By May, surveillance footage from 2016 had been released showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie, with whom he had previously settled a lawsuit.

While Diddy ultimately issued a video statement in which he said he took “full responsibility for my actions” in the Cassie video, that video was later removed from his Instagram as part of a full account wipe.

