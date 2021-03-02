Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei Ameyaw, has set up a three-member committee to probe allegations of non-payment of big wins across the country.

According to the Director-General, the mandate of the committee is to “verify, validate and authenticate” documents of persons in the category of big wins.



Workers of NLA earlier on Monday, March 1, 2021, withdrew their services to protest what they said was the continuous nationwide attack on them due to the failure of the Authority’s management to pay lottery winners.



They said the Authority had failed to pay winning draws from as far back as April 2020 resulting in attacks on the lives of the staff of the authority in places like Tamale in the Northern Region.

The situation forced the National Labour Commission to summon the NLA staff union and Director-General of the Authority to find a resolution to the concerns by the aggrieved staff

The Committee, is thus, a composition of two senior staff at the NLA boss’ office and a representative from the aggrieved workers.