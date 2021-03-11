A 31-year-old lady, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, has lost her life as a result of an alleged assault on her.

Her boyfriend, Kumah Philip Ceasar, a Deputy Director of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) at Akatsi North in the Volta Region, has, according to the police, been arrested to assist in investigations.

The deceased, who was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital by her friends, complained of severe chest pains which according to a friend she exchanged messages with was as a result of a physical assault.

Medical reports sighted by Joy News indicated that Miss Akpalu reported to the hospital with headache, knee pains, waist pains and general body pains and injuries on the left shoulder, with swelling on the upper right eye as a result of the assault.

The victim died at the Ho Teaching Hospital on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sgt. Prince Dogbatse, who confirmed the incident, said the boyfriend is now in their custody to assist in investigations and if found guilty will be processed for court.