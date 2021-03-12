The mother of Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, the university student who lost her life as a result of an alleged assault on her, has recounted circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

Elizabeth was said to have died after complaining of severe chest pains attributed to physical assaults suffered in the hands of her boyfriend, according to messages she had exchanged with some friends prior to her death.

Her boyfriend, Kumah Philip Ceasar, who is said to be a staff of the Youth Employment Agency at Akatsi in the Volta Region, has, according to the police, been arrested to assist in investigations.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the deceased’s mother said her daughter had called to inform her of what she was going through.

“She once complained to me on phone that the young man beat her up after a little misunderstanding. I also noticed that there were bruises on her body when she came home so I advised her to leave him if she feels the relationship cannot work,” she narrated.

She said she advised her to lodge a complaint with the police which she obliged.

“On November 21, the young man called me on phone and warned me that if Yesutor thinks she is strong and smart she will either kill him or he kills her and I immediately called my daughter to ask her what the problem was between them again and asked that the matter be reported to the police,” she said.

The mother said a few days after their conversation, the daughter called to complain of difficulty in breathing and asked for drugs.

However, just when she was about calling in the evening to check on her, the news of her demise was broken to her.

“It was one of her friends, Salamatu, who called to tell me she had passed,” she said.

Medical reports sighted by Joy News indicate that Miss Akpalu reported to the hospital with headache, knee pains, waist pains and general body pains and injuries on the left shoulder, with swelling on the upper right eye as a result of the assault.