Uncle of two of the kids who drowned in the sea at Apam has debunked allegations that the disaster was as a result of a lack of parental control.

Over 20 unidentified children, believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17, drowned after swimming in the sea at Apam, in the Central Region, on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Confirming the news to the media, the District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakono, said eight bodies had been retrieved from the sea as of Monday 8th March 2021.

“We were able to retrieve six bodies in the morning. We are collaborating with the District Chief Executive. My investigator is also there. So very soon, we will mobilise the bodies to see how many we have lost,” DSP Osakono told the media.

So far, 13 bodies in total have been retrieved from the sea.

After the incident, parents of the children were accused of not having parental control over their kids leading to the disaster.

But, speaking to the media, Godwin Blankson, an uncle of two of the kids who drowned in the disaster said the kids did not lack parental control.

He noted that the kids were boys who always played football with their peers.

According to him, on the fateful Sunday 7th March, his nephews aged 13 and 16 went out to play football as usual.

“We only realised later that my two nephews were part of the kids who had drowned in the sea”, he added.