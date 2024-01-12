Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi has said he was left disappointed with the performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Having extremely performed well in 2006 and 2010 in Germany and South Africa, Ghana were hoping to keep their impressive performance at the Mundial on high.

However, the West African country exited at the tournament at the group phase recording defeats against the USA and Portugal before drawing with Germany.

Ahead of their final group game against the Portuguese, the playing body threatened not to play the game unless their bonuses and appearance fees were paid.

Reflecting on what could be the reason for the team’s exit from the tournament, Mr Nyantakyi said failure to pay the players’ appearance fee before departure was a problem.

According to him, the players started agitating after the then Sports Minister and Vice President assured them of the money but did not receive the money on time as promised.

“We didn’t deserve our performance in Brazil. I was disappointed myself,” the former CAF 1st Vice President told Starr FM.

“There was a usual appearance fee which we negotiated for an amount. It was agreed that the players will be paid in Accra which didn’t happen.

“The then Sports Minister (Elvis Afriyie) was with the team in the Netherlands after a friendly game with the Dutch national and promised that he will fly back to Accra and ensure that they will be paid but that also didn’t happen.

He continued, “The former Vice President (Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur) was also there and he also made the same promise and the money didn’t come so the players started agitating.

“When the money arrived in Brazilia, the world followed it virtually and John Boye kissing the miney escalated everything.

“I was disappointed and felt I was let down. We did our best but it seems it was not enough,” he added.

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, who has been out of football since 2018 following the premiere of the #12 exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the same interview also revealed that he will become a university lecturer soon.

