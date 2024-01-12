Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has reiterated that, the Black Stars are committed to ending the country’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy drought.

The Black Stars will be making their 23rd AFCON appearance in Ivory Coast as they hope to win their fifth continental title.

Having lifted the last trophy in 1982 in Libya, the Black Stars have come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but finished as runner-ups.

Speaking during the visit of Ghana’s Ambassador to Cote D’Ivoire, Okraku emphasised that, the current players and the entire staff are keen to ensure the 42-year wait comes to an end.

“This is a group of players who have sacrificed a lot to have come to this level. Indeed the qualification games were very, very challenging. Travelling alone from their various destination, I have always said is a big sacrifice by the lads and having come this far is a very big commitment on their part and on the part of the technical team and the rest of the technical staff to truly represent our country and to fight for glory,” he said.

“Indeed this glory has been evasive for over 40 years but we are very much committed towards the course. They will give off one million per cent on the pitch and hopefully, the Almighty God will bless their big effort in this enterprise and bring us the joy and love we have all been looking for.”

“So on behalf of the team, the captain, the leadership, the head coach and everybody, we thank you for coming through and we will be looking forward to seeing you at all the games, beginning Sunday till we lift the trophy on the last day of the tournament,” he added.

Ghana will begin their campaign in Ivory Coast on Sunday, January 14, when they face Cape Verde before subsequently playing Egypt and Mozambique.

