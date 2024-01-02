One person has died with four others injured following renewed clashes in Nkwanta South of the Oti region.

The deceased who is said to be a farmer was shot in his farm on Monday.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, with the victims identified as head potters.

Two of them who are in critical condition have been referred to the Nkwanta Municipal Government Hospital for further treatment.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests they were returning from Odomi Challa, a suburb in Nkwanta South with gari.

In an interview, Babamu, the driver of their vehicle said they were ambushed by gunmen who shot at them, leading to the injury.

This comes on the back of a shooting incident in November 2023 which claimed at least 12 lives and several properties destroyed.

The incident prompted a curfew in the area and a ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.

