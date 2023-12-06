The Oti Regional Chapter of the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has appealed to the National Peace Council, Christian and Islamic Councils, Civil Society Organisations, and other relevant stakeholders to intervene in restoring peace in Nkwanta South.

The inter-tribal conflict involving the Adele, Challa, and Akyode ethnic groups has compelled some residents to flee to other communities and districts.

The coalition highlighted the profound impact of the conflict on children in the area, emphasizing not only significant learning setbacks but also a high level of psychological distress for both students and teachers.

During a meeting focused on discussing measures to enhance the quality and accessibility of pre-tertiary education in the Oti Region, the group expressed concern that 30 out of 111 basic schools have been closed, displacing over 14,000 learners and teachers who have sought safety in other areas.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Regional Security Council in restoring relative calm in the Nkwanta South Municipality, the Coalition believes that more action is needed to enhance security and peace in the area.

This, they argue, is crucial for the resumption of normalcy in education and other economic activities in the region.

The Oti Regional Chairman for GNECC further called on the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education, and all partners, including the government, to provide psychological assistance to learners and teachers who have been displaced.

This assistance should extend even when they return to their respective posts.

