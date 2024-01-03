Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho might return to Borussia Dortmund on loan this month.

Sancho refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag for a social media post after the manager said his omission from September’s defeat at Arsenal was related to his performance in training.

The England winger, 23, rejected this and said he was being made a scapegoat.

Since then he has been training away from the first team, with no end in sight to his exile.

United bought Sancho from Dortmund for £73m in July 2021.

It is understood the Bundesliga club are willing to offer Sancho a route back in the January transfer window and are optimistic of reaching an agreement for the remainder of the season.

Any deal might require United to pay a significant portion of Sancho’s wages, given the huge increase he received when he signed for the Red Devils.