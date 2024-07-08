Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has assured all sports federations of equitable attention if given a second chance as President.

Lesser-known sports such as badminton, amputee football, tennis, and boxing have decried neglect by the government ahead of competitions.

Football appears to be the dominant sport, with a large portion of the Sports Ministry’s budget allocated to the association, especially for the Black Stars.

“What we call the lesser known sports shall also receive equitable attention like we give soccer,” Mahama said in a Conversation with the Media on Sunday.

“Let me also assure the sports fraternity that we shall develop our stadium infrastructure for track and field sports.We’ll fix the deteriorating football pitches and pay stipends to footballers in the Premier League like we promised in 2020″ he added.

Mr. Mahama donated $10,000 to Ghana’s Amputee team after their Africa Cup of Nations triumph in May, 2024.