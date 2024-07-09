Nsoatreman FC has unveiled Yaw Preko as their new head coach for the 2024/25 season.

The unveiling was done on Monday, July 8 at the training complex of the team.

pic.twitter.com/FisMNICliW — NSOATREMAN FC – 24′ MTN FA CUP CHAMPIONS 🏆 (@Nsoatreman_FC) July 9, 2024

Preko, who is a former Medeama SC and Great Olympics coach, takes over from Maxwell Konadu.

He has signed a two-year contract and is expected to build a solid team.

Konadu, a former Black Stars assistant coach has joined South African second-tier side, Black Leopards.

Under Preko’s leadership, Nsoatreman FC will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, following their FA Cup victory.