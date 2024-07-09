Amid a surge in arrivals of Sudanese people fleeing the escalating conflict in Darfur and heading towards Libya, the European Union is allocating Euros 500,000 in humanitarian funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). This funding will be used to provide primary healthcare to the most vulnerable people.

Currently, there are more than 1,200 Sudanese individuals entering Libya daily from Al Kufra. This number represents a six-fold increase compared to December 2023. It is worth noting that almost half of these arrivals are women and children. These new arrivals join the already existing 40,000 Sudanese people who are scattered throughout Southeast Libya.

With EU funds, the WHO will be dispatching medical teams, which will include mental health specialists, as well as providing kits and equipment to reinforce health services in six primary healthcare facilities. Additionally, mobile clinics will be deployed to directly provide medical treatment to the vulnerable Sudanese. The focus of this humanitarian intervention will be the border areas, which have been most affected by the growing number of vulnerable Sudanese fleeing the conflict.

To proactively address potential outbreaks and strengthen rapid response capabilities, local health workers will receive training. Furthermore, laboratories will be supplied with the necessary reagents and equipment.

This emergency intervention, funded by the EU, will last for six months and aims to reach up to 160,000 vulnerable individuals, including displaced people and Libyans alike.

