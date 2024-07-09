President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rebuked former President John Dramani Mahama for claiming credit for the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He could not fathom why the former President who opposed the policy now wants to claim credit.

“Recently you heard [John Mahama] saying he brought Free SHS, this is shocking because he was the one who said if he had two billion, he would invest in another project, not free SHS” President Akufo-Addo scoffed.

His comments is in response to former President John Dramani Mahama claim that he started free SHS in the country.

At a media engagement on Sunday, July 7, he refuted allegations that he is against free SHS.

The former President argued that, as someone who started progressive free SHS, he is for any policy that improves education in Ghana.

“I support any bill that will improve our education—to make it sustainable, to afford quality education for our children. So yes, any bill that would achieve this is something that I will support,” Mr. Mahama said.

This u-turn, President Akufo-Addo said smacks of ‘hypocrisy and double standards’.

He charged Ghanaians not to vote for Mr. Mahama who is only claiming credit for free SHS just to win power.

ALSO READ: