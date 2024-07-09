Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the nomination of the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as running mate is an excellent choice.

According to Dr. Bawumia, he came into government as an economist and a banker.

Therefore, now that he is the NPP’s flagbearer, he needed someone with a legislative background to complement the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket as his running mate.

“When selecting my vice-presidential candidate, I looked for someone who could help me win the election. I was an academic and a banker when I came into government as vice president. I sought someone with experience from the legislative branch to provide complementarity,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The NPP flagbearer made these remarks during the unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate in the December general elections.

“When I looked across the country, I finally landed in the Ashanti region, and it was none other than Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh,” the vice president said.

He added that, Dr. Opoku Prempeh possesses knowledge about governance and he is also a problem solver.

“He has knowledge, and I have worked with him for the last 16 years. I have high respect for him. He’s a problem solver, a generational thinker, and I know I share the same vision with him. I know that when he becomes my vice president, we can work together to bring bold solutions for the people of Ghana,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his full confidence in Dr. Opoku Prempeh, adding that their ticket represents youth, experience, innovation, and generational thinking.

“We are presenting this to the people of Ghana to help us move the country to the next generation” he opined.

