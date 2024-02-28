The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has reduced the electricity tariff for residential consumers by 6.56 percent.

However, it clarified that there will be no change (0%) in the prices paid by lifeline consumers (0-30 kWh) and residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 0-300 kWh.

The marginal tariff reduction of 6.56% will benefit residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 301 kWh and above.

In detail, the tariff reduction of 6.56% will apply to residential consumers using 301 kWh and above.

The rates for consumers using 0-300 kWh will remain unchanged. Non-residential consumers within the 0-300 kWh bracket will also see no change in their rates. However, for non-residential consumers using 301 kWh and above, there will be an average reduction of 4.98% in tariffs.

The Commission further noted that, water tariffs for all customer classes will remain unchanged during the reviewed period.

This decision was outlined in a press release on the Commission’s 2024 first-quarter tariff review, signed by Dr. Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of the PURC.

It’s worth mentioning that in the previous tariff review conducted in November 2023, there was a 0.34% increase in water tariffs, while electricity tariffs saw a 1.52% decrease, which was implemented on December 1, 2023.

