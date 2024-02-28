Popular Nigerian artiste, Bella Shmurda has left fans stunned with a candid confession about his past.

In a brief documentary about his life, he admitted to a turbulent past where he resorted to stealing due to difficult circumstances.

Bella Shmurda recounted a particularly desperate moment where he stole a keke (tricycle) as a means of survival, admitting that he was driven by the dire need for money.

He disclosed that, he faced extreme poverty and made choices that didn’t yield positive outcomes, including signing a dubious deal.

Reflecting on his journey, Bella Shmurda acknowledged that his success today is not due to financial support from anyone but rather a result of divine intervention.

He expressed gratitude for his transformation and newfound focus on a more positive path in life.

“I thief keke (tricycle) because of money but Alhamdulilah, I’m here today”



– Bella Shmurdapic.twitter.com/BS2baWRHBN — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) February 27, 2024





