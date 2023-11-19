Nigerian celebrities have began a campaign against the country’s Police Service following the delay in publishing autopsy result of late artiste MohBad.

Over two months since his body was exhumed to assist investigations on circumstances leading to his death, the police has been tight-lipped on any further development.

Though his autopsy has been completed, the Service say they are awaiting toxicology results to make an official statement.

However, Nigerian celebrities and close associate of late MohBad are mounting pressure as they urge the police to release the body for a befitting funeral while investigations continue.

Tonto Dike and Bella Shmurda, in particular are leading the campaign against the police in a bid to find closure in their loss.

It’s been over 2month moh died nd his body was taken in for autopsy but yet no result which is fine but pls release his body that boy need a befitting burial nd to go to rest finally naija police what’s going on,we need an answer here where is the result? Where is his body? — Yxng Alhaji 💐 (@BellaShmurda) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Naira Marley and Sam Larry, the key suspects in the case, have been granted bail.

A nurse and friend of Mohbad, who was the last person with him at the time of his death, are still behind bars, as trial commences.