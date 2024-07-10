Construction on the Dome-Berekusu-Kitaase road project has resumed after a temporary halt due to Ghana’s IMF bailout programme.

According to reports, work is ongoing on the 23 km stretch, which aims to connect the Greater Accra Region to the Eastern Region.

The GH¢195 million project, financed by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the Government of Ghana, was originally slated for completion within 24 months following President Akufo-Addo’s groundbreaking ceremony in July 2022.

However, the government’s IMF bailout request and subsequent debt restructuring caused a suspension, resulting in difficulties for road users and commuters.

Residents in the area in an interview on Channel One News welcomed the project’s restart but are urging for its swift completion to mitigate the health and economic challenges caused by the road’s poor condition.

Commuters have reported health issues due to the road’s bumpy state and inadequate drainage.

Project site engineer Nicholas Tieku confirmed that, the construction firm has received funding to continue the work.

He also provided updated timelines for the project’s completion and outlined the scope of work.

ALSO READ: