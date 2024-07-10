The Pakyi District Court has granted a GH¢30,000 bail with surety to a 32-year-old mason who allegedly stole 222 bags of cement valued at GH¢17,516 from a trader.

The surety should produce a valid national identity card to the registry of the court.

Emmanuel Sebeh pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey told the court, presided over by Dora Nsiah Jackson, that Gifty Afriyie, the complainant, was a trader while Sebeh, the accused, resided at Pakyi.

Chief Inspector Amartey said that Madam Afriyie owned a cement shop located at Paa and that in December 2023, Sebeh contacted her and pleaded with her to employ him as a salesboy at her cement shop.

File photo of cement bags

Ms Afriyie employed Sebeh and handed over 300 bags of cement to him to sell each at GH¢78.00, and they agreed on monthly pay.

Chief Inspector Amartey said on April 8, 2024, Madam Afriyie came to take stock of the shop only to detect that there was no single bag of cement at the shop.

When asked about the cement, Sebeh said some construction workers took the cement on credit, and he could not account for 222 bags valued at GH¢17,516.00.

When asked for the names of his creditors, he could not provide them or their whereabouts.

Afriyie reported the incident to the Trede Police, leading to Sebeh’s arrest.

Sebeh, in his investigation, cautioned statement, admitted the offence, and after investigation, he was charged to appear before the court.

MORE: