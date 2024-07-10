Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has highlighted the importance of gratitude in relationships, expressing concern over the rising trend of ingratitude.

Kanayo pointed out how people often receive favours or help but fail to show appreciation, such as when someone sends money and only gets a curt “seen” in response.

The actor urged his followers to cultivate gratitude, emphasizing that unspoken appreciation is equivalent to ingratitude.

He reminded everyone that nobody owes anyone anything, and showing gratitude encourages others to continue their acts of kindness.

Kanayo said, “Hello, my friends, I have one question. Why are people very ungrateful?”

“You do somebody a favour by sending him or her money and the person receives it and sends you a text saying ‘seen’. Seen? Come on! Do you think it’s your right? That’s an inheritance mentality; people are like this and it doesn’t show that you are grateful.

“Look, gratitude unspoken is ingratitude spoken. It’s not your right so learn to be grateful for whatever someone does for you. That way, the person will be encouraged to do more. Stop being selfish; be grateful because nobody owes you anything. Have a beautiful week ahead”, he said on Instagram.