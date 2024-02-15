Famous presenter, Emmanuel Agyemang, famed Braa Emma has revealed his ambition to attempt a Guinness World Record on longest interview marathon by an individual.

The 3-day attempt is expected to start on march 29 and end on April 1, 2024, lasting an impressive 80 hours.

The record for longest interview marathon lasted 37 hours 44 minutes and 17 seconds and was achieved by Rob Oliver in 2022.

Rob attempted this record for his podcast Perspectives on Healthcare. He interviewed 137 people, discussing quality healthcare and ‘Healthcare Heroes’.

Braa Emma on the other hand will break and set his own record of 80 hours of non-stop interviews.

About 250 people will be interviewed in a single podcast during the record attempt.

Those to be interviewed include politicians, creative arts personalities, sports personalities, health practitioners, lawyers many others.