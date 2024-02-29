The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has emphasised the importance of private schools as partners with the government in providing quality education for Ghanaian children.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 annual week celebration of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools, Mr Mahama applauded the significant contributions of private schools to the educational sector over the years.

He described them as trailblazers and pacesetters introducing new teaching techniques and procedures into the system. The former president cited the Montessori curriculum as an example, which he said was first introduced by private schools before some public schools replicated the methods to boost teaching and learning.

Mr Mahama, who is leading the NDC to the December presidential and parliamentary elections, further stated that private schools are more effective in handling special children because of their teacher-to-pupil ratio.

He explained that, public schools have high numbers, making it challenging for teachers to attend to all children, especially those with special needs. Private schools, he noted, are therefore crucial to the education sector.

Mr Mahama assured the association of private schools that an NDC government would prioritise education and bring together all stakeholders in the industry to review the entire education structure from the basic to the tertiary level.

He stated that his government will from 2025 invest heavily in basic education to ensure a strong foundation for the education sector.

Regarding secondary education, the NDC leader promised to include private secondary schools in the free SHS programme, as many of them have the necessary infrastructure and human resources to support the programme.

Mr Mahama referred to a recent Edu-Watch report highlighting the burden still shared by parents and the government at the secondary education level, with parents still bearing about 77% of the cost of educating their children despite implementing the free SHS policy.