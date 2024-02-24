Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has provided an update on Thomas Partey, stating that the Ghanaian player is on the verge of making his comeback to the squad.

Arteta shared this update during a pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, set to kick off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday night.

The midfielder has been sidelined since November 2023 due to a thigh injury sustained during a warm-up session before a UEFA Champions League match against Sevilla in the group stage.

However, there’s positive news on the horizon as Partey has been actively participating in training sessions, alongside forward Gabriel Jesus, who is also nearing full fitness after his own injury setbacks.

Speaking about Partey’s progress, Arteta mentioned, “We have another session today and obviously he’s been out for many, many months now and we need to really nail the timing and when he has enough in the tank to compete, but I think he’s very close.”

He also noted that, Gabriel Jesus is making strides towards returning to action.

Partey’s absence extended to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, where he missed the opportunity to represent Ghana due to his injury woes.

Nonetheless, his imminent return will undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s midfield options as they strive for success in domestic and European competitions.