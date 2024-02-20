Arsenal received a significant boost as Thomas Partey returned to training after an injury layoff, just in time for their crucial Champions League match against Sevilla.

The Ghana midfielder has been sidelined since October due to a hamstring injury, missing several games including the recent home match against Liverpool.

His recovery faced a setback, which also ruled him out of participation in the just-ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

However, the 30-year-old is back on track and trained with the team ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against FC Porto in Portugal on Wednesday.

Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal training with a big smile!. pic.twitter.com/MwmSK2690o — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) February 20, 2024

Partey, a former Atletico Madrid player, is yet to play in the Champions League this season for Arsenal, and his last appearance was in October against Manchester City.

With his return, fans are hoping to see him in action against Porto and, potentially, in the Premier League match against Newcastle United on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.