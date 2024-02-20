Ghana football legend, Abdul Razak, has raised doubts over the potential reappointment of Otto Addo as the head coach for the Black Stars.

Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton due to the Black Stars’ poor performance at the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a five-member committee has been assembled to recommend a new coach to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.

However, several reports have surfaced suggesting that Otto Addo is the frontrunner for the vacant coaching role.

In an interview on Akoma FM, the Asante Kotoko legend criticized the FA’s approach to finding a new coach and the possible return of Otto Addo.

“If the FA already intended to appoint Otto Addo, there would have been no need to open applications for the Black Stars coaching job. They treat the Black Stars’ coaching position with disdain,” he remarked.

“The value of the Black Stars coaching job has diminished, and everything points to the FA pursuing personal interests rather than the well-being of Ghanaians.

“Choosing Otto Addo as Black Stars coach would be the most ineffective decision this FA has made. We should take the time to select the best candidates available. Otto Addo led us to the World Cup, but nothing substantial came of it, so why him again?” he questioned.

Otto Addo is notably recognized for guiding Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

