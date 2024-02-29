Treating neonatal jaundice in the Goaso municipality of the Ahafo region has over the years presented dire challenges to the municipal hospital due to the lack of an effective phototherapy machine.

An improvised phototherapy device, otherwise known as firefly, built with a wooden framework and three defective UV-bulbs, is hampering treatments as babies take longer periods under the machine.

An NGO, Redeeming Hands Foundation, has provided the hospital with its first-ever firefly phototherapy machine to ease the burden and facilitate quicker treatment of neonatal jaundice.

Neonatal Jaundice poses a pervasive and critical threat to new-born babies globally, with a staggering 74% prevalence among hospital admissions, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Africa, particularly Ghana, experiences a disproportionate burden, with neonatal jaundice prevalence at 34%.

This condition is compounded by financial barriers and geographical challenges, exemplified by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s role as a major referral centre, creating significant hardships for parents.

From 2015 to 2019, Ghana witnessed a concerning escalation in neonatal jaundice cases, with reported numbers rising from 3,031 to 9,273.

Neonatal Jaundice emerged as the third-highest cause of admission for new-borns at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Here at the Goaso Municipal Hospital, an improvised machine was made to treat the condition to avoid referral to other centers outside the region.

Unlike the wooden improvised machine, the phototherapy firefly machine works very fast to decrease the amount of jaundice in the blood.

“We’re using blue balls attached to a wooden table. That’s what we use to manage it. We don’t know the rays of light waves that we are giving to the baby. Maybe if a baby is supposed to be under the phototherapy machine for about 20 or 48 hours, the baby can go about a week before the jaundice will resolve after we have done our investigation.

“So, with this proper equipment, we know that treatment of jaundice will be far better,” Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Head, Irene Adofoa Antwi, said.

In 2022 the cost of the firefly phototherapy machine was GHC27,500 but is currently sold at GHC 62,000.

Director for Redeeming Hands Foundation, Wendy Boatemaaa Ofori, is prevailing on the government to make provisions for hospitals to afford the machines to curb neonatal complications in babies.

“There are no provisions made for the hospitals to afford these kinds of machines. Leaders and people in position should take this up because some of the kids are ending up with cerebral palsy and hearing loss.

All those things can be curbed if there was an available phototherapy machine, and these babies were being treated on time. So, that they wouldn’t suffer these kinds of complications. We were able to afford the machine because of the money we raised on social media,” she said.

Redeeming Hands Foundation educated nurses and midwives at the Goaso Municipal Hospital on neonatal jaundice and also donated a firefly phototherapy machine to curb neonatal jaundice.

The machine is the first to be donated in the Ahafo Region.