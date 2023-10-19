Deep cracks, potholes, and eroded portions are some of the defining features of some roads in Ashaley Botwe of the Adenta constituency in the Greater Accra region.

Motorists, both private and commercial meander their way to their destination on a daily basis, exposing their vehicles to frequent breakdowns.

Distraught drivers and residents at Peace Be Junction, a suburb in Ashaley Botwe who shared their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, said the roads are not pliable when it rains.

According to residents, the roads have been in a deplorable state for decades.

They claimed Member of Parliament (MP), Mohammed Adamu Ramadan promised to put the road in shape only to neglect them after elections.

Residents said heavy rains in the area mean no school for children. Heavy-duty trucks have been banned from using the muddy roads.

Co-chairman of the Landlords’ Association in the area said all efforts to get the road fixed have proved futile.

He indicated that, residents on several occasions have contributed to have the stretch graded with heaps of sand.

They have, therefore, called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the roads and bridges.

