Controversial actress and socialite, Abena Korkor, has made shocking revelation about alleged attempts to subject her to spiritual damnation.

In her latest social media post, she said she has been having incessant spiritual attacks and issued a stern warning to those behind these actions.

Abena Korkor, known for her bold and outspoken nature, sent a clear message to her adversaries, cautioning them to stay away from her to avoid the wrath God on their lives.

She reminded her enemies that, she is the ‘eye of God’, hence all their plans towards her will amount to nothing.

Abena Korkor is confident her faith and trust God will return every evil plot to the sender.

“The people working against me have been put to shame. Anyone who has taken my name to a herbalist, an initiator, may the earth open up and swallow you. I serve a living God and even the devil knows it’s true,” she remarked.

