Eastern REGSEC Bans public gatherings in Adoagyiri

The Eastern Regional Security Council has banned all public gatherings in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality as part of measures to ensure public safety and stability.

Chairman of the Council, Seth Acheampong says the ban will be in force until the area is restored to its normal state.

The Minister was at Adoagyiri with his security officers to sympathise with factions in the Adoagyiri chieftaincy disturbances which led to the death of two persons.

“Our engagement is to first and foremost bring public safety and stability in terms of public peace. We are enforcing the public order act. We are asking the people in this municipality to respect the public order act in particular in taking steps with respect of section one, sub-section one to five” he said

Mr. Acheampong who doubles as the Regional Minister however, said residents can only hold important events with the express consent of the police.

“We are saying that each and every person who decides to hold a special event must get in touch with the appropriate state institution, which is the Ghana Police Service and give them notice as the law stipulates” he explained

He warned anybody found flouting the Public Order Act will be be dealt with according to the law.

“We expect all and sundry to abide by this enactment and we have quoted verbatim what special events are and we expect everyone to respect the rules”. Our concern is that we want the community Adoagyiri to return to its normal state where people within the neighborhood will go about their daily chores unperturbed”.

” And as such we are cautioning each and every person within this Adoagyiri township and its surrounding to adhere to the public order act ,otherwise you will encounter the wrath of the state and we don’t that to happen to any person of the republic” he warned

On his part, Member of Parliament for the area, Frank Annoh Dompreh called on feuding factions to strictly adhere to the directive to ensure peace prevails in the area.

Meanwhile, there is still heavy police presence in the municipality maintaining peace as investigations continue to arrest perpetrators of the crime.