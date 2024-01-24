The Ghana Police Service says it is actively making preparations for the upcoming general elections this year.

The police administration has affirmed its commitment to deploying an ample number of personnel to guarantee a peaceful electoral process.

ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, speaking in an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, January 23, revealed that the service is currently reorienting its officers.

Furthermore, she stressed that collaborative efforts with other security agencies are underway to ensure the elections are conducted in a peaceful, free, and fair manner.

“We are preparing vigorously towards the general elections… We are orienting our men, we are working with the other sister agencies. Enough personnel will be deployed,” she stated.

Meantime, the Electoral Commission (EC) has defended its proposal to change the date for both Presidential and Parliamentary elections from December 7 to November 7, 2024.

The EC explained that the proposal, which originated from political parties, is designed to provide ample time for the commission to efficiently manage its operations, especially in the event of a run-off.

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has opposed the Electoral Commission’s proposal to change the election date from December 7 to November 7.

Instead of endorsing the EC’s unilateral decision, the NDC is calling for a comprehensive review of the electoral process through inclusive and proper dialogue.

It said such review is contained in the party’s submission to the EC during the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Monday, January 22.

