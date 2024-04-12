The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC, Ghana, has issued a stern warning against unauthorized fare increases by some drivers.

In a press release, the union emphasized the illegality of such actions and urged commuters to disregard any fare hikes beyond the existing rates.

According to the union, any fare increase implemented outside the provisions of the Administrative Instrument is illegal and must cease immediately.

In response to rising fuel prices and operational costs, the GPRTU has been engaged in discussions with stakeholders to assess various cost components and find a sustainable solution.

The release continued to say that a meeting with the Ministry of Transport was held on April 10th, 2024, where the union presented its demands. However, until a consensus is reached and communicated to the public, the existing fares remain in effect.

It emphasized that no decision has been made to increase fares, and any deviation from the established rates will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, commuters were urged not to comply with any fare hikes beyond the existing rates and to report any instances of unauthorized increases to the relevant authorities.

