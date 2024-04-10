The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) will meet the Transport Ministry today, April 10, 2024, to discuss increment in transport fares set for Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The proposed fare increase is a response to the escalating fuel prices, as articulated by the Concerned Drivers Association and the Transport Operators of Ghana.

These unions have announced their intention to increase fares in order to mitigate the mounting operational costs.

David Agboado, the Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana said they are steadfast in their proposal for a 20% fare increment as GPRTU engages with the government.

“We are meeting with the Ministry but it won’t change anything. We will still take the 20%. This time around, whether the Minister says anything or he plays the gimmicks that he keeps playing, the transport fare will be increased. The Western region has started it. Parts of even Greater Accra are taking the 20% so it is very welcoming news to the drivers and we have accepted it in good faith” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

