The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia have extended their wishes to all Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer’s message was contained in a video shared on his social media platforms on Thursday, April 11.

“We are grateful to the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of Ramadan. On this particular day, Eid, let us pray for our families, friends, and also our nation, Ghana,” Dr Bawumia said.

For the part of Samira Bawumia, she prayed for Allah’s mercy for all Muslims in the country.

”May Allah accept our prayers. May Allah’s mercy be upon all of us. And may Allah’s mercy be on all departed souls,” she said.

Eid al-Fitr [“Festival of Breaking Fast”] is a time of official receptions and private visits when friends greet one another, presents are given, new clothes are worn, and the graves of relatives are visited,” she stated.

