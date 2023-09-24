It’s been five months since veteran musician Kwadwo Akwaboah died and his son, highlife musician Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. ‘dreads’ life without him.

Akwaboah Jnr. doesn’t know what he will do without him around anymore because he had a very good relationship with his father who was also his best critic.

Describing the relationship with his father, Akwaboah Jnr. said, “I was closer to him than anyone else in the world. My dad was everything to me. With him now gone, who would be straight with me and tell it to me as it is? Indeed, it’s been tough without him and I am going to miss him greatly.

“You see, what I had with my dad was so strong that I hear from him every day and I always run to him when something beats my mind. It will be hard to replace him because he was the best.

When it comes to my music career, he was there for me. I am who I am today because of him. I never released a song without passing it by him. He will literally critique all the songs I sent him and trust me, he was great at what he did”, the Obiaa singer told Graphic Showbiz.

Akwaboah Jnr. revealed that apart from Awerekyekyere remix he did with him, there we were a number of songs he had planned doing with father.

“Awerekyekyere remix was his song but I also had songs I wanted to feature him on and it is unfortunate he is no more. I wanted to do collabo with my father on some selected songs from my repertoire, but that can’t be possible anymore” he added.

Giving details on his father’s funeral arrangements, Akwaboah Jnr. said there will be wake-keeping on Friday, September 29 at Trede, Ashanti Region followed by burial on Saturday, September 30 at Trede. The final funeral rites come off after burial at Heroes Park, Kumasi Sports Stadium on September 30.

Songs he has to his credit are Hold Me Down, Posti Me, Hello, I Do Love You, Hye Me Bo, Mengye Mani, Number One, Love Unfair, Let You Go, Matters of the Heart, Enjoy, Picture, Password and Open Your Heart.